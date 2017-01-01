Care Harbor Los Angeles
Thanks to all our volunteers and partners who
helped to make Care Harbor/LA 2015 a success!
Care Harbor Los Angeles is returning.
January 20-22, 2017
Free Medical, Dental, Vision and Preventive Care
Please note new location
The REEF Exposition Hall
1933 South Broadway
Los Angeles, California 90007
STAY CONNECTED
© 2017 Care Harbor. All rights reserved. | Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Care Harbor is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization. Contributions to Care Harbor are tax deductible to the fullest extent of the law.