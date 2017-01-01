Wristband Distribution

Pick up a free wristband on
Saturday, January 14 at the
Ted Watkins Park Fieldhouse
1335 E. 103rd Street
Los Angeles
Distribution begins: 10:00am

or on
Sunday, January 15 at the
Los Angeles Trade Techinical College
2115 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles
Distribution begins: 10:00am

First come, first served until all wristbands are given out.

One wristband per person

Click on Patient FAQ for more information on wristband distribution.

 

Detailed results and statistics
from Care Harbor/LA
free clinics:

Care Harbor Los Angeles

 
Thanks to all our volunteers and partners who
helped to make Care Harbor/LA 2015 a success!

2015 PARTNERS

 

Care Harbor Los Angeles is returning.

January 20-22, 2017

Free Medical, Dental, Vision and Preventive Care

Please note new location

The REEF Exposition Hall
1933 South Broadway
Los Angeles, California 90007

 

